PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tajiri, the famous son of April the giraffe will be remaining at New York’s Animal Adventure Park after all.

The Harpursville, New York animal park announced on Facebook that Taj won’t be relocated to North Carolina and will instead be moving into a brand new building on the Animal Adventure campus.

The park says requirements and deadlines were not satisfied in the given time frame to make the scheduled transfer by the end of this month possible.

“As we’ve long stated, it is not ideal for Tajiri to remain in the same proximity as his parents, which has prompted the park’s owner and contractors to work and plan quickly,” the Facebook post says.

The park says construction will begin Monday on a building for Tajiri and a possible second giraffe and companion animal.