PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Do you recognize Beefcakes?

That’s the question Cross Your Paws Rescue in Irwin is putting out to the public. They are desperate to find the boxer’s family, but they have very little in the way of leads about where he came from. But one thing’s for certain, he and is canine companion have been on one remarkable journey.

First, a little background.

Beefcakes was found recently in the area of Round Hill Park in Elizabeth with his canine companion, Yogi, who ran away from his family in New Kensington in April 2014.

In five years, Yogi managed to wander nine walking hours from his home to Forward Township. Crossing the busy, four-lane highway, Route 51, in the process. And somewhere along the way, he made a friend in Beefcakes.

“They were found together, which is strange. I mean, who knows how that happened,” said Lisa Duffy, of Cross Your Paws.

The Forward Township Police chief managed to capture the elusive dogs, and then called Cross Your Paws to help give them shelter and medical care.

The animal rescue says soon after taking in the pups, they were contacted by the sister-in-law of Yogi’s owner. A positive identification was made, and now Yogi is back home recovering after five years and one long, long journey.

“We setup a meet and greet, and against all odds, Yogi is on the way home with his mom. Two little girls and Dad are waiting there to see Yogi for the first time in almost 5 years,” the animal rescue posted on Facebook.

While Yogi has gotten his happy ending, that’s not yet the case for Beefcakes.

“He was definitely somebody’s dog. He walks great on a leash, he’s very well-mannered,” said the rescue’s Brooke Duffy.

Cross Your Paws says they have no tips on where Beefcakes came from or when he and Yogi became companions.

They have few details about the large but sweet, mild-mannered boxer. But Lisa says they don’t think Beefcakes has been missing as long as Yogi was.

“I would say under a year, for his condition, his nails are trimmed,” she said.

Beefcakes does have a few distinguishing health issues. They say he has a large lump on his side that has probably been there a while and will require surgery. He was also never neutered.

If you have any information on where Beefcakes is from, or know his previous owners, you are asked to contact the Cross Your Paws Rescue.

Visit their website here, and their Facebook page here.

