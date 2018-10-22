Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There are plenty of adorable animals waiting for homes in shelters around the county, but one in particular has been getting a lot of attention recently.

The shelter, Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills, in Maine, recently posted a photo of Ginger, which is now going viral.

“She needs the perfect home, not just any home,” they write on Facebook.

In the photo, Ginger wears a sign around her collar, saying, “I have been in the shelter for 1,456 Days. Please Adopt Me.”

The shelter says that Ginger was brought to them in 2014. She was a stray.

While Ginger is one of the favorites at Responsible Pet Care, after all this time, they are now desperately trying to find this “amazing dog” a really good home.

“She is our little princess,” the shelter’s canine director Pat Ingersoll told the Huffington Post. “We would love nothing more than for her to have her own family right now.”

Shelter officials say Ginger would have to be the only dog in a no child household. They are looking for adopters who have experience with her breed. That’s because Ginger does have some issues with resource guarding, which, according to the Huffington Post, can mean that at times she can get defensive of objects like her food bowl and toys.

“Someone who knows this fantastic breed, older couple, single person, or someone who has an empty couch space needing to be filled,” they say on Facebook.

Hopefully, Ginger will find a loving home soon. If you’re interested in her, visit the shelter’s website here.

But if Maine is a little too far to travel, there are plenty of dogs, cats, rabbits and more waiting at Pittsburgh-area animal shelters, like Animal Friends and Humane Animal Rescue and many more.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24