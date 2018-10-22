Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND (KDKA) — A Wikipedia vandal took some apparent frustration out on Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson after the team lost in overtime Sunday.

The Browns fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-23, putting the team in last place in the AFC North with a record of 2-4-1.

On Monday, the “Coaching Career” section of Jackson’s Wikipedia page was edited to read, “Officially the worst coach of all time. No other content needed.”

According to the page’s revision history, it remained there for almost two hours before another Wikipedia user removed the comment.

The Browns will take on the Steelers for the second time this season on Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field. The Steelers and the Browns tied 21-21 in their season opener in September.