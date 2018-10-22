  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cleveland Browns, Hue Jackson, Local TV, Wikipedia

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND (KDKA) — A Wikipedia vandal took some apparent frustration out on Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson after the team lost in overtime Sunday.

The Browns fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-23, putting the team in last place in the AFC North with a record of 2-4-1.

On Monday, the “Coaching Career” section of Jackson’s Wikipedia page was edited to read, “Officially the worst coach of all time. No other content needed.”

hue jackson Browns Coach Hue Jackson Called Worst Of All Time By Wikipedia Vandal

(Photo Credit: Wikipedia)

According to the page’s revision history, it remained there for almost two hours before another Wikipedia user removed the comment.

The Browns will take on the Steelers for the second time this season on Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field. The Steelers and the Browns tied 21-21 in their season opener in September.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s