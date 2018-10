Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jeff Lynne’s ELO is going on tour next summer and their final stop is in Pittsburgh.

The 20-city national tour will launch in Anaheim, Calif., on June 20, 2019.

The tour will conclude at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, Aug. 1.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Oct. 29.

The band went on their first North American tour since 1981 this past summer, but they did not stop in Pittsburgh on that tour.