PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mariah Carey is embarking on a world tour in 2019, and it’s coming to Pittsburgh in the spring.

The singer announced her “Caution” world tour Monday morning. The tour, named for her upcoming new album, launches in Dallas on Feb. 27.

Carey will perform in Downtown Pittsburgh at the Benedum Center on Monday, March 18.

I'm so excited to bring the CAUTION WORLD TOUR to you, starting Feb 2019! ⚠ I can't wait to perform songs from the new album + some of our favorites 💖 HBF Presales begin tomorrow! Public on sale 10/26 @ 10am 🦋🎵 #CAUTION https://t.co/iCGLcnrLHj pic.twitter.com/ABrZ7RBg6N — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 22, 2018

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.