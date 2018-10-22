  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mariah Carey is embarking on a world tour in 2019, and it’s coming to Pittsburgh in the spring.

The singer announced her “Caution” world tour Monday morning. The tour, named for her upcoming new album, launches in Dallas on Feb. 27.

Carey will perform in Downtown Pittsburgh at the Benedum Center on Monday, March 18.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

