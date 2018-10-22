Filed Under:Allegheny County, Dunbar, Fayette County, Franklin, Local TV, North Versailles, Pennsylvania Lottery, Powerball, Venango County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nine Powerball tickets worth $50,000 or more were sold in Pennsylvania, and three of those were sold in western Pennsylvania.

The winning tickets in our area were sold at the following locations:

  • Shah Sunoco, 903 Lincoln Highway, North Versailles, Allegheny County
  • Speedy Meedy’s, 1697 University Drive, Dunbar, Fayette County
  • Sheetz, 1107 Liberty St., Franklin, Venango County

They are worth $50,000 each.

All three of those tickets matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball drawn on Saturday. The winning numbers were 16-54-57-62-69 with a Powerball of 23.

The other winning tickets were sold in Northampton, Luzerne, Adams, Chester and Lancaster counties. Click here for more information.

The ticket sold in Lancaster County is worth $100,000.

The estimated Powerball jackpot is currently at $620 million. The next drawing is on Wednesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s