PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nine Powerball tickets worth $50,000 or more were sold in Pennsylvania, and three of those were sold in western Pennsylvania.

The winning tickets in our area were sold at the following locations:

Shah Sunoco, 903 Lincoln Highway, North Versailles, Allegheny County

Speedy Meedy’s, 1697 University Drive, Dunbar, Fayette County

Sheetz, 1107 Liberty St., Franklin, Venango County

They are worth $50,000 each.

All three of those tickets matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball drawn on Saturday. The winning numbers were 16-54-57-62-69 with a Powerball of 23.

The other winning tickets were sold in Northampton, Luzerne, Adams, Chester and Lancaster counties. Click here for more information.

The ticket sold in Lancaster County is worth $100,000.

The estimated Powerball jackpot is currently at $620 million. The next drawing is on Wednesday.