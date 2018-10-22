  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have embarked on a western Canada road trip, but are taking time to enjoy the sights along the way.

The team spent the weekend in the ski resort town of Banff, Alberta. In addition to practices, the team is getting some early season bonding time in on the road.

Some of the players have taken to social media to post pictures from the picturesque town.

View this post on Instagram

💪#banff

A post shared by Evgeni Malkin (@e.malkin71geno) on

According to the Penguins’ website, the team will practice in Banff on Monday one last time. Then, the team will head to Edmonton to get ready for their game against Conor McDavid and the Oilers on Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s