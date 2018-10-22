Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have embarked on a western Canada road trip, but are taking time to enjoy the sights along the way.

The team spent the weekend in the ski resort town of Banff, Alberta. In addition to practices, the team is getting some early season bonding time in on the road.

Some of the players have taken to social media to post pictures from the picturesque town.

According to the Penguins’ website, the team will practice in Banff on Monday one last time. Then, the team will head to Edmonton to get ready for their game against Conor McDavid and the Oilers on Tuesday.