Comments
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have embarked on a western Canada road trip, but are taking time to enjoy the sights along the way.
The team spent the weekend in the ski resort town of Banff, Alberta. In addition to practices, the team is getting some early season bonding time in on the road.
Some of the players have taken to social media to post pictures from the picturesque town.
The @penguins are exploring Banff pic.twitter.com/WtUGBUxdAs
— Kristopher Letang (@Letang_58) October 21, 2018
According to the Penguins’ website, the team will practice in Banff on Monday one last time. Then, the team will head to Edmonton to get ready for their game against Conor McDavid and the Oilers on Tuesday.