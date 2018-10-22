  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of Roberto Clemente’s game-used jerseys and a World Series trophy awarded to a Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher are both up for auction.

Clemente’s 1971-72 home jersey is one of a number of items available from Robert Edward Auctions, which specializes in baseball collectibles. Bidding on the jersey started at $10,000.

The World Series trophy was awarded to pitcher Clem Labine after the Pirates defeated the New York Yankees in 1960.

Bidding on the trophy started at $5,000.

Several other pieces of Pirates memorabilia are also up for auction. The auction ends at 6 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Interested buyers can bid online at bid.robertedwardauctions.com

