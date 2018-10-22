Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MARS, Pa. (KDKA) — A second teenager has been arrested in connection to threats made in the Mars Area School District.

Adams Township Police announced Monday that they arrested another 16-year-old girl in connection to a bomb threat made in the school district.

The first arrest connected to the incident, a 16-year-old girl who is a sophomore at the high school, was made on Friday.

On Tuesday, police said a piece of paper with the phrase “Bomb 541” was found on a hallway floor at the high school, and on Wednesday, authorities say a bomb threat was found on a stall wall in the girl’s bathroom, also at the high school.

Bomb threat rumors were spotted on social media on Thursday, prompting school to be canceled Friday.

Both teenagers are facing multiple terroristic threats charges and were transferred to the care of Butler County Juvenile Probation.