PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ready for Halloween? It’s time to put on that costume and head out to get your jack-o-lantern basket stuffed full of candy!

The City of Pittsburgh has announced trick-or-treating will take place across the city on Halloween evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Check out the list below for other trick-or-treating dates and times for townships and boroughs in Allegheny County.

Allegheny County:

  • Aleppo Township: Check back later!
  • Aspinwall: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Parade of Costumes from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Avalon Borough: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Baldwin Borough: Check back later!
  • Baldwin Township: Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween Parade begins at noon, starts at municipal building ends in Armstrong Park.
  • Bell Acres: Check back later!
  • Bellevue: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Ben Avon: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Ben Avon Heights: Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween Parade in BAH Park from noon to 1 p.m.
  • Bethel Park: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Blawnox: Check back later!
  • Brackenridge: Check back later!
  • Braddock: Check back later!
  • Braddock Hills: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Bradford Woods: Check back later!
  • Brentwood: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Bridgeville: Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween Parade at 11 a.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 31, Trick-or-Treating from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Carnegie: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Castle Shannon: Check back later!
  • Chalfant: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Cheswick: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Churchill: Sunday, Oct. 28, Yagle Community Center Halloween Party at 2 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 31, Trick-or-Treating from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Clairton: Wednesday, Oct. 31, City Building Trick-or-Treating from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Neighborhood Trick-or-Treating from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Collier Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Coraopolis Borough: Thursday, Oct. 25, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Crafton Borough: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Crescent Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Dormont: Check back later!
  • Dravosburg: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Duquesne: Wednesday, Oct. 31, Halloween Party and Parade begins 4:30 p.m.
  • East Deer: Check back later!
  • East McKeesport: Check back later!<
  • East Pittsburgh: Check back later!<
  • Edgewood Borough: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Edgeworth: Check back later!
  • Elizabeth Borough: Check back later!
  • Elizabeth Township: Check back later!
  • Emsworth: Check back later!
  • Etna: Check back later!
  • Fawn Township: Check back later!
  • Findlay Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Forest Hills: Check back later!
  • Forward Township: Check back later!
  • Fox Chapel: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Franklin Park: Check back later!
  • Frazer Township: Check back later!
  • Glassport: Check back later!
  • Glen Osborne: Check back later!
  • Glenfield: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Green Tree: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Hampton Township: Check back later!
  • Harmar: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Harrison Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Haysville: Check back later!
  • Heidelberg: Check back later!
  • Homestead: Check back later!
  • Indiana Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Ingram: Check back later!
  • Jefferson Hills: Check back later!
  • Kennedy Township: Check back later!
  • Kilbuck Township: Check back later!
  • Leet: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Leetsdale: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Liberty: Check back later!
  • Lincoln: Check back later!
  • Marshall Township: Check back later!
  • McCandless: Check back later!
  • McDonald: Check back later!
  • McKeesport: Check back later!
  • McKees Rocks: Check back later!
  • Millvale: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Monroeville: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Moon Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Mt. Lebanon: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Mt. Oliver: Check back later!
  • Munhall: Check back later!
  • Neville: Check back later!
  • North Braddock: Check back later!
  • North Fayette: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • North Versallies: Check back later!
  • Oakdale: Check back later!
  • Oakmont: Check back later!
  • O’Hara Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Ohio Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Penn Hills: Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween in the Park, Penn Hills Community Park from noon to 2 p.m.
  • Pennsbury Village: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Pine Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Pitcairn: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Pittsburgh: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Pleasant Hills: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Plum: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Port Vue: Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween Parade on the Borough Grounds from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Rankin: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Reserve Township: Sunday, Oct. 28, Halloween Parade begins at 1 p.m.
  • Richland Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Robinson Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Ross Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Rosslyn Farms: Check back later!
  • Scott Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sewickley: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sewickley Heights: Check back later!
  • Sewickley Hills: Check back later!
  • Shaler Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sharpsburg: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • South Fayette Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • South Park Township: Sunday, Oct. 28, Township Halloween Party from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • South Versailles: Check back later!
  • Springdale Borough: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Springdale Township: Check back later!
  • Stowe Township: Check back later!
  • Swissvale: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Tarentum: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Thornburg: Check back later!
  • Trafford: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Turtle Creek: Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Upper St. Clair Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Verona: Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween Parade through Business District from 11 a.m. to noon; Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Versailles: Check back later!
  • Wall Borough: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • West Deer Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • West Elizabeth: Monday, Oct. 29, Halloween Parade begins at 6:30 p.m.
  • West Homestead: Wednesday, Oct. 31, Halloween party in Calhoun Community Park begins at 5:30 p.m.
  • West Mifflin: Saturday, Oct. 27, Kids Halloween Event in the Park from noon to 2 p.m.
  • West View: Check back later!
  • Whitaker: Check back later!
  • White Oak: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Whitehall Borough: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Wilkins Township: Check back later!
  • Wilkinsburg: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Wilmerding: Check back later!

 

