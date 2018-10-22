Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ready for Halloween? It’s time to put on that costume and head out to get your jack-o-lantern basket stuffed full of candy!
The City of Pittsburgh has announced trick-or-treating will take place across the city on Halloween evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Check out the list below for other trick-or-treating dates and times for townships and boroughs in Allegheny County.
Allegheny County:
- Aleppo Township: Check back later!
- Aspinwall: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Parade of Costumes from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Avalon Borough: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Baldwin Borough: Check back later!
- Baldwin Township: Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween Parade begins at noon, starts at municipal building ends in Armstrong Park.
- Bell Acres: Check back later!
- Bellevue: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Ben Avon: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Ben Avon Heights: Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween Parade in BAH Park from noon to 1 p.m.
- Bethel Park: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Blawnox: Check back later!
- Brackenridge: Check back later!
- Braddock: Check back later!
- Braddock Hills: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Bradford Woods: Check back later!
- Brentwood: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Bridgeville: Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween Parade at 11 a.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 31, Trick-or-Treating from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Carnegie: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Castle Shannon: Check back later!
- Chalfant: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Cheswick: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Churchill: Sunday, Oct. 28, Yagle Community Center Halloween Party at 2 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 31, Trick-or-Treating from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Clairton: Wednesday, Oct. 31, City Building Trick-or-Treating from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Neighborhood Trick-or-Treating from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Collier Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Coraopolis Borough: Thursday, Oct. 25, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Crafton Borough: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Crescent Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Dormont: Check back later!
- Dravosburg: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Duquesne: Wednesday, Oct. 31, Halloween Party and Parade begins 4:30 p.m.
- East Deer: Check back later!
- East McKeesport: Check back later!<
- East Pittsburgh: Check back later!<
- Edgewood Borough: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Edgeworth: Check back later!
- Elizabeth Borough: Check back later!
- Elizabeth Township: Check back later!
- Emsworth: Check back later!
- Etna: Check back later!
- Fawn Township: Check back later!
- Findlay Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Forest Hills: Check back later!
- Forward Township: Check back later!
- Fox Chapel: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Franklin Park: Check back later!
- Frazer Township: Check back later!
- Glassport: Check back later!
- Glen Osborne: Check back later!
- Glenfield: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Green Tree: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hampton Township: Check back later!
- Harmar: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Harrison Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Haysville: Check back later!
- Heidelberg: Check back later!
- Homestead: Check back later!
- Indiana Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Ingram: Check back later!
- Jefferson Hills: Check back later!
- Kennedy Township: Check back later!
- Kilbuck Township: Check back later!
- Leet: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Leetsdale: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Liberty: Check back later!
- Lincoln: Check back later!
- Marshall Township: Check back later!
- McCandless: Check back later!
- McDonald: Check back later!
- McKeesport: Check back later!
- McKees Rocks: Check back later!
- Millvale: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Monroeville: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Moon Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mt. Lebanon: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Mt. Oliver: Check back later!
- Munhall: Check back later!
- Neville: Check back later!
- North Braddock: Check back later!
- North Fayette: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- North Versallies: Check back later!
- Oakdale: Check back later!
- Oakmont: Check back later!
- O’Hara Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Ohio Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Penn Hills: Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween in the Park, Penn Hills Community Park from noon to 2 p.m.
- Pennsbury Village: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Pine Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Pitcairn: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Pittsburgh: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Pleasant Hills: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Plum: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Port Vue: Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween Parade on the Borough Grounds from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Rankin: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Reserve Township: Sunday, Oct. 28, Halloween Parade begins at 1 p.m.
- Richland Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Robinson Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Ross Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Rosslyn Farms: Check back later!
- Scott Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sewickley: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sewickley Heights: Check back later!
- Sewickley Hills: Check back later!
- Shaler Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sharpsburg: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- South Fayette Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- South Park Township: Sunday, Oct. 28, Township Halloween Party from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- South Versailles: Check back later!
- Springdale Borough: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Springdale Township: Check back later!
- Stowe Township: Check back later!
- Swissvale: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tarentum: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Thornburg: Check back later!
- Trafford: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Turtle Creek: Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Upper St. Clair Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Verona: Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween Parade through Business District from 11 a.m. to noon; Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Versailles: Check back later!
- Wall Borough: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- West Deer Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- West Elizabeth: Monday, Oct. 29, Halloween Parade begins at 6:30 p.m.
- West Homestead: Wednesday, Oct. 31, Halloween party in Calhoun Community Park begins at 5:30 p.m.
- West Mifflin: Saturday, Oct. 27, Kids Halloween Event in the Park from noon to 2 p.m.
- West View: Check back later!
- Whitaker: Check back later!
- White Oak: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Whitehall Borough: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wilkins Township: Check back later!
- Wilkinsburg: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wilmerding: Check back later!
