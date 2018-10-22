Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ready for Halloween? It’s time to put on that costume and head out to get your jack-o-lantern basket stuffed full of candy!

The City of Pittsburgh has announced trick-or-treating will take place across the city on Halloween evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Check out the list below for other trick-or-treating dates and times for townships and boroughs in Allegheny County.

Click here for more Trick-Or-Treat times from around Western Pennsylvania!

Allegheny County:

Aleppo Township: Check back later!

Aspinwall: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Parade of Costumes from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Avalon Borough: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Baldwin Borough: Check back later!

Baldwin Township: Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween Parade begins at noon, starts at municipal building ends in Armstrong Park.

Bell Acres: Check back later!

Bellevue: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ben Avon: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ben Avon Heights: Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween Parade in BAH Park from noon to 1 p.m.

Bethel Park: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Blawnox: Check back later!

Brackenridge: Check back later!

Braddock: Check back later!

Braddock Hills: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bradford Woods: Check back later!

Brentwood: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bridgeville: Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween Parade at 11 a.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 31, Trick-or-Treating from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Carnegie: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Castle Shannon: Check back later!

Chalfant: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cheswick: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Churchill: Sunday, Oct. 28, Yagle Community Center Halloween Party at 2 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 31, Trick-or-Treating from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Clairton: Wednesday, Oct. 31, City Building Trick-or-Treating from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Neighborhood Trick-or-Treating from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Collier Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Coraopolis Borough: Thursday, Oct. 25, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Crafton Borough: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Crescent Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dormont: Check back later!

Dravosburg: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Duquesne: Wednesday, Oct. 31, Halloween Party and Parade begins 4:30 p.m.

East Deer: Check back later!

East McKeesport: Check back later!<

East Pittsburgh: Check back later!<

Edgewood Borough: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Edgeworth: Check back later!

Elizabeth Borough: Check back later!

Elizabeth Township: Check back later!

Emsworth: Check back later!

Etna: Check back later!

Fawn Township: Check back later!

Findlay Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Forest Hills: Check back later!

Forward Township: Check back later!

Fox Chapel: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Franklin Park: Check back later!

Frazer Township: Check back later!

Glassport: Check back later!

Glen Osborne: Check back later!

Glenfield: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Green Tree: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hampton Township: Check back later!

Harmar: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Harrison Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Haysville: Check back later!

Heidelberg: Check back later!

Homestead: Check back later!

Indiana Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ingram: Check back later!

Jefferson Hills: Check back later!

Kennedy Township: Check back later!

Kilbuck Township: Check back later!

Leet: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Leetsdale: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Liberty: Check back later!

Lincoln: Check back later!

Marshall Township: Check back later!

McCandless: Check back later!

McDonald: Check back later!

McKeesport: Check back later!

McKees Rocks: Check back later!

Millvale: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monroeville: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Moon Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mt. Oliver: Check back later!

Munhall: Check back later!

Neville: Check back later!

North Braddock: Check back later!

North Fayette: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

North Versallies: Check back later!

Oakdale: Check back later!

Oakmont: Check back later!

O’Hara Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ohio Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Penn Hills: Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween in the Park, Penn Hills Community Park from noon to 2 p.m.

Pennsbury Village: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pine Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pitcairn: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh: Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Pleasant Hills: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Plum: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Port Vue: Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween Parade on the Borough Grounds from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rankin: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Reserve Township: Sunday, Oct. 28, Halloween Parade begins at 1 p.m.

Richland Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Robinson Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ross Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rosslyn Farms: Check back later!

Scott Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sewickley: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sewickley Heights: Check back later!

Sewickley Hills: Check back later!

Shaler Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sharpsburg: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

South Fayette Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

South Park Township: Sunday, Oct. 28, Township Halloween Party from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

South Versailles: Check back later!

Springdale Borough: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Springdale Township: Check back later!

Stowe Township: Check back later!

Swissvale: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tarentum: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thornburg: Check back later!

Trafford: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Turtle Creek: Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Verona: Saturday, Oct. 27, Halloween Parade through Business District from 11 a.m. to noon; Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Versailles: Check back later!

Wall Borough: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

West Deer Township: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

West Elizabeth: Monday, Oct. 29, Halloween Parade begins at 6:30 p.m.

West Homestead: Wednesday, Oct. 31, Halloween party in Calhoun Community Park begins at 5:30 p.m.

West Mifflin: Saturday, Oct. 27, Kids Halloween Event in the Park from noon to 2 p.m.

West View: Check back later!

Whitaker: Check back later!

White Oak: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Whitehall Borough: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wilkins Township: Check back later!

Wilkinsburg: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wilmerding: Check back later!

MORE TRICK-OR-TREAT INFORMATION: