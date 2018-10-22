Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — A Wilkinsburg man is facing a number of charges for allegedly tying up a woman, pistol whipping her and assaulting her granddaughter.

Wilkinsburg Police officer were sent to an apartment in the 1200 block of Wood Street just after 2 a.m. Sunday for a report of someone screaming for help.

While officers were on their way to the scene, they were told a woman reported that she was “pistol-whipped” and held hostage inside her apartment.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim told police 25-year-old Johnny Johnson, of Wilkinsburg, called her and asked if he could stop by for a visit. The victim considered Johnson a family friend.

After Johnson arrived, he asked the victim if he could show her a text message someone had sent him. When the victim looked at Johnson’s phone, there was a message saying something to the effect of “this is a robbery.”

The victim says she then turned and saw that Johnson was pointing a firearm at her head. He then allegedly said, “Yeah, I’m going to rob you,” and forced her to lay down on her stomach. The victim says he then tied her hands and legs using a phone charger cord, a bandanna and shoe strings.

At one point, the victim told Johnson she had to use the bathroom. He allegedly then pulled down her pants, carried her into the bathroom and let her urinate. He then placed her in the bathtub and told her to be quiet or else he would shoot her and her three juvenile grandchildren, who were also in the apartment.

One of the victim’s granddaughters told police she had been asleep in her room when she woke up to find Johnson, who was naked and armed with a knife, on top of her and “trying to touch her.” She then started screaming and kicking.

Johnson then brought the juvenile into the bathroom and allegedly told the victim to calm the juvenile down or he would kill them. The victim says Johnson was naked at the time and placed a sock in her mouth.

The juvenile said after Johnson took her out of the bathroom, Johnson told her to take off her clothes. He then allegedly “touched her bottom” and “was kissing on her.”

The victim said while her grandchild and Johnson were in the living room, she was able to free her arms and legs. After she broke free, she ran out of the bathroom and toward the front door. Johnson then allegedly struck her in the back of the head and struck her again in the face with a firearm.

The victim was able to get out of the apartment door and yell for help. Johnson then allegedly ran out of the apartment, naked and carrying some of his clothes, and fled down a stairwell.

The victim then went back into the apartment to check on her grandchildren.

The victim and one granddaughter were sent to local hospitals for treatment and evaluation. The other two grandchildren were uninjured, but were transported to Children’s Hospital as a precaution.

Police recovered a cell phone, a firearm and clothes allegedly belonging to Johnson from the scene.

Johnson is facing a number of charges, including false imprisonment, indecent assault, robbery and aggravated assault.