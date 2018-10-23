Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — A man is in custody after police say he terrorized a local neighborhood in Beaver County in a bizarre incident in which he was driving naked and crashing a work van into parked vehicles.

Gerald Stephens was in his Boundry Street home in Aliquippa Tuesday afternoon when he heard a loud bang and rushed to his front door.

There, outside, in front of his home, was his damaged parked car, which had just been inspected.

“Oh, [the car] is destroyed. I called my insurance company, and I told them what was wrong, she said it’s junk,” Stephens said.

Stephens said it was a wild scene, especially since the driver of the van that hit his car didn’t have any clothes on.

“He was naked the whole time,” Stephens said. “Yeah, he was naked… and then he backed up and took off.”

A couple of doors up the street, a car owned by one of Stephens’ neighbors also took a direct hit.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said, “We heard a noise and came out. There was a company van in front of it, and [my car] was hit. A gentleman got out and started going to the neighbor’s house, then he ended up at my house. He was somebody who was high on something, and didn’t know what he was doing. He was fighting everybody.”

The driver jumped back into the van, drove around the corner and ended up on Davidson Street.

The suspect, still naked, was taken into custody by Aliquippa Police after the van he was driving hit a parked camper. This time, causing only minimal damage to that vehicle.

Police say the wild incident started a little earlier in the afternoon when the suspect was working in the neighborhood.

Aliquippa Police Sgt. John Cochran told KDKA-TV News, “While doing work, a homeowner noticed [the suspect] exhibited some strange and unusual behavior. At one point, the homeowner was able to remove him from the residence after he attempted to assault one of his dogs. He actually pointed a gun at him to get him out of the residence.”

The man, who is in his 30s, was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation.

Aliquippa Police say he will be facing charges.