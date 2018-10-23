Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Aqua America has announced that it is acquiring Peoples in a $4.275 billion deal.

According to a press release, the all cash deal also includes the assumption of nearly $1.3 billion in debt.

The deal will also bring together the second-largest water utility and the fifth-largest stand-alone natural gas local distribution company in the country.

As for consumers, the deal is not expected to have an impact on rates.

“The acquisition of Peoples is a great strategic fit and aligns directly with our growth strategy and core competencies of building and rehabilitating infrastructure, timely regulatory recovery, and operational excellence,” said Aqua Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin.

Aqua America is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

The new entity’s natural gas headquarters will remain in Pittsburgh.

