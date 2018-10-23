Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police have issued an arrest warrant for a young woman wanted in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this year in McKees Rocks.

Police say they are charging 19-year-old Unique Lane with criminal homicide, conspiracy, robbery and other weapons violations in the death of 30-year-old Andre Lee.

A warrant is now out for her arrest.

Lee was shot while in a car on Ella Street in the evening hours of Friday, Feb. 16. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say they have now determined through their investigation that Lane “was one of the people responsible” for the shooting.

Lane is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall and 120 pounds. She is from the Sheraden section of Pittsburgh and has ties to McKees Rocks.

Police say she also has some distinguishing tattoos on her neck, one of wings and another of a cross.

Anyone who has seen Lane is asked to call 911. Police say you can also contact them through their tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).