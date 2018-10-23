Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman has been honored with a key to the City of Pittsburgh for the very first time.

“I think what people don’t know about Mrs. Fox is all that she has done for this city,” said La’Tasha Mayes, of New Voices.

Alma Speed Fox has been called the mother of the Civil Rights Movement in Pittsburgh.

She has fought, protested and marched for equal rights for more than 80 years.

During the ceremony honoring her at the City-County Building on Tuesday, the 95-year-old says her fight is not done yet.

“I’m going to use my key to open wide whatever door there is to help me get voters to the polls on Tuesday,” said Fox, of the upcoming midterm elections.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says, through her work with the NAACP, Fox has represented people whose voices would not have been represented without her.