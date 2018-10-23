  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alma Speed Fox, Civil Rights, Local TV, Lynne Hayes-Freeland

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman has been honored with a key to the City of Pittsburgh for the very first time.

“I think what people don’t know about Mrs. Fox is all that she has done for this city,” said La’Tasha Mayes, of New Voices.

Alma Speed Fox has been called the mother of the Civil Rights Movement in Pittsburgh.

She has fought, protested and marched for equal rights for more than 80 years.

alma speed fox Mother Of The Civil Rights Movement In Pittsburgh Honored With Key To City

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

During the ceremony honoring her at the City-County Building on Tuesday, the 95-year-old says her fight is not done yet.

“I’m going to use my key to open wide whatever door there is to help me get voters to the polls on Tuesday,” said Fox, of the upcoming midterm elections.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto says, through her work with the NAACP, Fox has represented people whose voices would not have been represented without her.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s