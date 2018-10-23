  • KDKA TVOn Air

PLUM (KDKA) – No charges will be filed against a Plum High School football coach accused of assaulting a player.

Last month, assistant football coach LaQuentin Smith was accused of grabbing a player by the throat and slamming him up against a locker room wall.

laquentin smith DA Will Not File Charges Against Plum Football Coach Accused Of Assaulting Player

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Photos released through the 16-year-old player’s attorney showed bruises and marks that the player claims were caused by Smith.

On Tuesday, the District Attorney’s Office said they had completed a review of the case and, “concluded that there is no basis for any charges being filed.”

plum high school football injured DA Will Not File Charges Against Plum Football Coach Accused Of Assaulting Player

(Photos Provided)

Smith strongly denied the accusations and claimed he was merely restraining the boy when he began to throw punches.

“I had seen a hand thrown to me. I put my hands out to a great distance between me and this fellow so I did not get hit in the face,” Smith said.

Smith says the bruises on the boy’s neck happened during the football game.

