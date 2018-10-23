Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Members of the Pagans Motorcycle Club appeared in court on Tuesday following a brawl with police at a South Side bar.

Four members of the club appeared for a preliminary hearing stemming from the Oct. 12 incident at Kopy’s Bar.

However, the hearings were continued. The Commonwealth argued that they still need time to review the surveillance footage. However, the defense said they had plenty of time to review the footage.

#BREAKING: The judge continued the preliminary hearings for four members of the Pagans Motorcycle Club. The Commonwealth argues they still need to review video. The defense said they had plenty of time to review. Hearing now set for Nov. 16. @KDKA #KDKA pic.twitter.com/AtASDMQvxr — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) October 23, 2018

A new hearing was scheduled for Nov. 16.

During the incident, punches were thrown and a sergeant was forced to use pepper spray.

Police say they recovered two guns and three knives.

Frank Deluca suffered serious bruises to his face. He is facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault.