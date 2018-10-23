Filed Under:Route 28

ETNA, Pa. (KDKA) — Northbound lanes of Route 28 were closed for hours early Tuesday morning between Etna and the Highland Park Bridge after a multi-vehicle crash.

State police said two vehicles were involved, and at least one of them was traveling in the wrong direction on Route 28 when the crash happened.

State police said two people were injured and transported to area hospitals. There was no immediate word on the condition of those patients.

The northbound lanes of Route 28 reopened shortly before 5:15 a.m.

 

 

