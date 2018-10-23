Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ETNA, Pa. (KDKA) — Northbound lanes of Route 28 were closed for hours early Tuesday morning between Etna and the Highland Park Bridge after a multi-vehicle crash.

State police said two vehicles were involved, and at least one of them was traveling in the wrong direction on Route 28 when the crash happened.

Crews just returned from a multi-vehicle crash with entrapment and rollover on Route28 NB. Crews had to remove the roof of the vehicle to extricate patient. PSP is investigating the cause. pic.twitter.com/fZpBCnRO98 — Cherry City Fire (@CherryCityFire) October 23, 2018

State police said two people were injured and transported to area hospitals. There was no immediate word on the condition of those patients.

The northbound lanes of Route 28 reopened shortly before 5:15 a.m.