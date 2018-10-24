Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The devastation of Hurricane Michael spanned five states, but Florida saw the most devastation.

That’s why one Pittsburgh organization is directing donations to the hardest hit cities.

“We are loading five tractor-trailer loads of food from Riverbend [Foods] and we’re sending it to the Tallahassee, Florida food bank to help people hurt by Hurricane Michael that came through a couple weeks ago,” Brother’s Brother Foundation President Luke Hingson said.

“We are sending these containers to Tallahassee, closer to the coast and we have another one that is from Virginia that is arriving today of food and hygiene supplies and cleaning supplies.”

Brothers Brother has partnered with Riverbend Foods for previous hurricane relief efforts.

A Texas company, Riverbend Foods will load a truck at its Pittsburgh plant and send it straight to Tallahassee.

“Our chairman is in Florida now and he will be at the Tallahassee food bank as his food arrives to verify delivery and explore other needs,” said Hingson.

The Red Cross of Western Pennsylvania has sent 124 people so far and plans to send more in the coming weeks. It draws from volunteers across 50 counties.

Volunteers have handed out emergency supplies, assessed the damage at homes and fed thousands.

If you’d like to help out, Brothers Brother said it will collect “hygiene buckets” between now and Thanksgiving.

They ask for donations to come inside a 5-gallon bucket with a lid.

They’re asking for items such as bars of soap, brushes, deodorant and hand towels.

According to Brother’s Brother, here are the items they need:

Adhesive Bandages

Baby Wipes/Wet Wipes

Bar Soap

Brushes

Combs

Deodorant

Feminine Hygiene Products

Fingernail clippers

Hand Towels

Lotion

Shampoo Bars (no liquid)

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Wash Clothes

Meanwhile, Brother’s Brother CANNOT ACCEPT:



Blankets

Cleaning Supplies

Clothing

Food

Pet Supplies

Water

You can also make a monetary donation, by visiting their website here.