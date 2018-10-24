  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are offering a reward for information about a man wanted in burglary incidents.

They say Joseph Vidnic III is wanted on multiple charges, including theft.

joseph vidnic Crime Stoppers: Pittsburgh Police Seek Burglary Suspect

(Source: Crime Stoppers)

Police say one of the burglaries he was allegedly involved in was at a house on Dellrose Street in Carrick.

“He broke into a victim’s home, one of the victims he was acquainted with in the past, which unfortunately, is very common with burglars,” said Pittsburgh Police Sgt. William Vollberg. “He later pawned the property at a jewelry store Downtown, which is one of the ways he was tired into the burglary.”

Vidnic is also accused in a second incident in Pittsburgh and another one in Bellevue.

The Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction could be worth up to $1,000.

