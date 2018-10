Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County voting officials are recommending that people who vote using absentee ballots apply early this year.

Voters need to apply for an absentee ballot by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 30.

The actual ballot must be returned by 5 p.m. on Nov. 2.

You can download the application form online here.