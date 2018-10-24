  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dick’s Sporting Goods is gearing up for the holiday season by holding its own “National Signing Day” for employees.

The Pittsburgh based company said it is looking to hire 88 season teammates in our area, today.

You can apply online — or head to one of these six local location for an interview:

  • Cranberry Twp.
  • Monaca
  • Monroeville
  • Pittsburgh (Robinson, South Hills)
  • Tarentum (Pittsburgh Mills)
  • Washington

The company said it will sign up to 5,000 teammates nationwide for the holiday season.

For details or to apply online, visit their website here.

 

