MCMURRAY (KDKA) – Last week, another Kmart in our area closed its doors for good.

The McMurray store was put on the chopping block before Kmart’s parent company, Sears, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Before closing up for good, Joshua Englert made one final announcement.

He’s worked there for 18 years and gave the store the curtain call it deserved.

“Attention Kmart shoppers, the time is now 4:25 and your McMurray Kmart will be closing for the last time in just 5 minutes. A sincere thank you to those people that have made this store their second home. I’ve worked for Kmart for 18 years, more than half my life. I’m the man I am today because of the people I have met here at Kmart,” Englert said.

Englert posted the video online and it has been viewed more than 300,000 times.

Englert says he’s received several job offers after posting this video.