Filed Under:Hancock Avenue, Local TV, Meghan Schiller, Vandergrift

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

VANDERGRIFT (KDKA) – Firefighters were called to a home in Vandergrift to fight a fire in the basement, but they found a suspected meth lab.

The home on Hancock Avenue caught fire around 7:30 p.m. and everyone made it out safely.

Police put one person in handcuffs and placed them in the backseat of a cruiser.

vandergrift meth lab Firefighters Find Suspected Meth Lab While Battling Fire Inside Vandergrift Home

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Firefighters said the fire in the basement ended up being small, but when they were downstairs they found evidence of drugs.

Firefighters do not think the suspected meth lab caused the fire.

Police detained a man and a woman, but no charges have been filed at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s