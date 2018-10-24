PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Giant Eagle is recalling smokey mozzarella pasta salad sold in the prepared foods departments in Giant Eagle and Market District locations across western Pennsylvania and Ohio.

The recall was initiated after supplier A.S.K. Foods, Inc notified the grocery chain about potential listeria monocytogenes and salmonella contamination related to the red pepper in the salad.

The effective dates of the potentially impacted salads start on October 17, 2018.

Giant Eagle is conducting this voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution.

There are no reported illnesses among Giant Eagle customers to date associated with this recall.

The affected product can be identified with a PLU of 76578.

Additional product was also sold in the in-store salad bar.

Customers who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it or return it to their local Giant Eagle or Market District.

Customers may also bring in the qualifying receipt to receive a refund on their purchase of the affected product.

For more information on the recall, click here.