PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — School officials are offering a reward for information on the person responsible for ripping dozens of newly-planted trees from the ground outside Greenfield Elementary School in Pittsburgh.

Officials say the person also smashed several benches to pieces.

The school says students just planted the trees in an effort to spruce up the school grounds.

They also planted flowers and placed the vandalized benches.

“The students were devastated when they came to school and saw that, but they rallied pretty quickly. We got the trees replanted in the ground and it looks great,” said Joe Stavish, of One Tree Pittsburgh.

The district says video shows a young man may be the vandal.

A $100 reward is being offered for information about the boy.