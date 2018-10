Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon bank robbery in Hampton Township.

According to police, the incident happened at the Citizens Bank in the 4000 block of Route 8 around 1 p.m.

It’s unclear if the suspect got away with any money at this time.

The suspect reportedly wore a mask during the incident.

