Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

Rania Harris stopped by PTL to cook up some Halloween-inspired recipes!

Halloween Style Shredded Chicken & Rice Stuffed Peppers

4 bell peppers your choice of color

2 cups Mexican Red and Black rice (recipe follows)

2 shredded chicken breasts (recipe follows)

1 cup shredded Mexican Four cheese (plus extra for topping the peppers)

Directions:

Bring a large pot of water to boil. While you are waiting for the water to boil, rinse peppers, slice off the tops and hollow out the insides, be sure to remove any seeds and the white part inside. If desired, use a small paring knife to cut out a jack-o-lantern face.

When water is boiling, put the peppers and tops in and allow to cook for about 5 minutes until peppers are tender. Remove from water and set aside to cool.

Mix the cooked Mexican Red and Black rice, shredded chicken and Mexican Four cheese together in a large bowl. Fill each pepper with the chicken and rice mixture and top with extra cheese, if desired.

Replace the pepper top back on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes until cheese is melted and pepper is done to desired tenderness. Alternately, once peppers are stuffed, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate, when ready to cook, preheat oven to 350 degrees, remove plastic wrap and bake for 1 hour.

For the Shredded Chicken:

2 chicken breasts

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 can diced tomatoes with green chilies

Directions:

Add chicken to the bottom of the slow cooker, sprinkle seasonings on top and then cover with diced tomatoes. Cook on low for 6-8 hours or high for 4-6 hours. Shred chicken and allow it to remain in sauce.

Mexican Red and Black Rice

1 cups long grain rice

¼ cup vegetable oil

½ cup tomato paste

2 cups hot chicken stock

1 – 12 ounce can black beans ~ drained ~ rinsed and drained again

Directions:

Put the oil in a large pot, add the rice, and fry until it slightly. Add the tomato paste and sauté for a few minutes over low heat, stirring constantly. Stir in the hot chicken stock. Cover and let cook over low heat for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until the rice is tender and all the water has been absorbed. Add in the black beans. Season with salt and pepper, if necessary and serve immediately.

Serves: 4

Pumpkin Cheese Ball

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese softened

½ cup sour cream

2 tablespoons prepared horseradish

1 cup finely shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

2 scallions chopped

6 slices bacon cooked and chopped

½ cup Everything But the Bagel seasoning blend

Bagel chips, pita chips, or crackers

Directions:

In a bowl, mix together the cream cheese, sour cream, horseradish, cheddar cheese, scallions, and bacon. Form the mixture into a ball, wrap with plastic wrap, and chill for an hour.

Once the cheese ball has set, roll it into the Everything But the Bagel seasoning blend to evenly coat.

(To make your cheese ball resemble a pumpkin, add a real or faux pumpkin stem to the top. Then use the tip of a chopstick or the back of a butter knife to create grooves.)

Serve with bagel chips, pita chips, or crackers

Serves: 8