SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A vehicle crashed over a hillside in Scott Township Wednesday afternoon, sending emergency crews to the scene to help the driver.
The crash happened along Painters Run Road before 3 p.m.
According to emergency officials, crews were able to get the driver out of the vehicle safely.
The view from NewsChopper 2 shows an SUV in a ditch with a parking lot above and a possible broken fence.
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.
