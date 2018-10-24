Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SCOTT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A vehicle crashed over a hillside in Scott Township Wednesday afternoon, sending emergency crews to the scene to help the driver.

The crash happened along Painters Run Road before 3 p.m.

According to emergency officials, crews were able to get the driver out of the vehicle safely.

The view from NewsChopper 2 shows an SUV in a ditch with a parking lot above and a possible broken fence.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.

