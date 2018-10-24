PITTSBURGH (CBS) — Villa Italian Kitchen is offering a free pizza slice for anyone who brings in their losing Mega Millions ticket a day after the historic $1.6 billion drawing.

There are six locations in the Pittsburgh area, including one at Ross Park Mall, The Mall at Robinson, and South Hills Village, as well as Pittsburgh International Airport.

Click here to see locations near you.

The restaurant chain says the offer will only be available on Wednesday at participating locations with the purchase of a drink.

Guests must present a physical Mega Millions ticket purchased for the Oct. 23 drawing, and no photocopies will be accepted.

You must also surrender your losing ticket.