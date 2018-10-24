PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s CW (WPCW) is excited to announce that KDKA-TV Sports will produce all six playoff games in the WPIAL Championship Series.

All of the six games will air on Pittsburgh’s CW and two of the games will be simulcast on KDKA-TV (see detailed schedule below).

Western Pennsylvania is home to some of the most exciting high school football action in the nation and nowhere is that more evident than the WPIAL.

The WPIAL is where the Hall of Famers players – Dan Marino, Mike Ditka, Jim Kelly, Joe Montana, Tony Dorsett, Joe Namath, and Russ Grimm made their mark and paved the way for countless other talented student-athletes who have gone on to successful careers in college and the professional ranks. More recently players such as Rob Gronkowski, Tyler Boyd, Aaron Donald, Darrelle Revis and Paul Posluszy have all participated in the WPIAL Playoffs.

Jay Howell, Vice President and General Manager of KDKA-TV/Pittsburgh’s CW said, “We’re excited to partner with one of the most storied interscholastic athletic competitions in the country, bringing viewers live, free, over-the-air broadcasts of Championship high school football. Certainly none of this would be possible without the support of Employee Owned Thermo Twin Windows, PNC Bank, and our many amazing sponsors.”

WPIAL Executive Director Tim O’Malley said, “The League is excited to announce this new and unprecedented partnership with KDKA, which will significantly increase our visibility across Western Pennsylvania and beyond. For the first time we’ll be able to televise all six title games live on an over the air station and stream them online as well. We are grateful to KDKA and our sponsors for stepping up to make this become a reality for the WPIAL.”

Shawn Becket of Scholastic Sports Marketing added, “Scholastic Sports Marketing is honored and humbled to have been a part of the negotiations that brought these two iconic Western Pennsylvania brands together. We are grateful for the interest from the other area television entities, which made the decision a challenging one. We have no doubt though, that this is just the start of what will be a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership between the WPIAL and KDKA.”