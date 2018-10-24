  • KDKA TVOn Air

ZELIENOPLE (KDKA) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a bank robbery suspect in Zelienople.

According to the FBI, a man robbed the NexTier Bank in the 200 block of South Main Street on Tuesday.

Around 3:30 p.m., the suspect entered the bank, approached a teller and demanded money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the man left the bank and fled on foot.

zelienople bank robbery Police Seek Help Identifying Zelienople Bank Robbery Suspect

(Photo Courtesy: FBI Pittsburgh)

No one was injured and the suspect did not display a firearm.

The suspect is described as being a black male standing about 5-feet-5-inches to 5-feet-7-inches tall. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, a white T-shirt and pants. He also covered his face with a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at (412) 432-4000.

