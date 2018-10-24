Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ZELIENOPLE (KDKA) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a bank robbery suspect in Zelienople.

According to the FBI, a man robbed the NexTier Bank in the 200 block of South Main Street on Tuesday.

Around 3:30 p.m., the suspect entered the bank, approached a teller and demanded money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the man left the bank and fled on foot.

No one was injured and the suspect did not display a firearm.

The suspect is described as being a black male standing about 5-feet-5-inches to 5-feet-7-inches tall. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, a white T-shirt and pants. He also covered his face with a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at (412) 432-4000.