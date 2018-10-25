Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County District Attorney says he believes Pittsburgh Police are withholding evidence in a case involving undercover officers involved in a bar brawl.

DA Stephen Zappala says police did not hand over all of the surveillance video of the incident until Thursday, two weeks after the fight between the officers and members of a motorcycle club at a bar on the South Side.

He says he’s still waiting for body cam video from uniformed officers.

Zappala says the undercover officers were drinking at the bar before the fight, and he isn’t sure they were actually on-duty.

“I don’t know that they’re undercover. I don’t know why they’re in the bar. We haven’t heard from the supervisor that they were on duty. We haven’t heard from the supervisor who the target was, if there was – in fact – a target,” Zappala said.

Four members of Pagan Motorcycle club were arrested and charged.

Zappala’s concerns about the fight led him to meet with the U.S. Attorney to determine if there’s a civil rights violation involved.