Chef Bill Fuller stopped by PTL to show off recipes for butternut squash ravioli with sage brown butter!

Butternut Squash Ravioli, Sage Brown Butter

8 sheets Fresh Pasta Dough

1 ea. Egg

Butternut Squash Filling

Corn meal

6 Tbs. Butter

4-6 ea. Sage leaves

¼ C. Crushed hazelnuts

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1) Make pasta dough. Allow to rest for at least an hour and up to overnight.

2) Roll pasta to thinnest setting on pasta roller.

3) Whisk egg with a little water to make a light wash.

4) Lay a sheet of pasta dough across ravioli molds. Place approximately 1 oz. filling in each spot.

5) Brush lightly with egg wash. Place second sheet across.

6) Seal and cut with rolling pin. Dust sheet pan with cornmeal. Place raviolis on a tray sprinkled with cornmeal.

7) Repeat a lot.

8) Bring a pot of salted water to a boil.

9) When boiling, ad 4 ravioli and cook until they float.

10) Meanwhile, warm a large skillet. Add 2 Tbs. butter and allow to brown nicely.

11) Quickly add sage and hazelnuts. Toss quickly then add juice to stop browning.

12) Add cooked ravioli. Toss well. Adjust sauce with a little pasta water. Serve onto plates.

Fresh Pasta Dough

1 C. Semolina flour

Pinch of salt

1 ea. Egg, whisked

1 Tbs. Extra Virgin Olive oil

1) Place flour and salt in bowl of mixer fitted with a paddle.

2) Start on slow. Add eggs. Work until it all comes together.

3) Turn out onto a floured board and knead for 5 to 10 minutes.

4) Wrap and place in refrigerator for at least an hour.

Note: For eggier pasta, replace 1 egg with 2 egg yolks.

Butternut Squash Filling

1 ea. butternut squash

2 ea. Egg yolks, whisked

1 # mascarpone

¼ #. grated parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

1) Split butternut squash lengthwise. Scoop out seeds.

2) Lightly oil cut faces, season with salt and pepper, and place face-down on a baking sheet.

3) Roast in a 350º oven until the thickest part of the squash is soft. Remove from oven and allow to cool enough to handle.

4) Scrape butternut meat into a bowl. Add egg, mascarpone, and Parmesan.

5) Mix well. Season with salt and pepper.

Note: Variations in size of the squash may necessitate adjusting the amounts of the cheeses.