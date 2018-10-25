Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
Chef Bill Fuller stopped by PTL to show off recipes for butternut squash ravioli with sage brown butter!
Butternut Squash Ravioli, Sage Brown Butter
- 8 sheets Fresh Pasta Dough
- 1 ea. Egg
- Butternut Squash Filling
- Corn meal
- 6 Tbs. Butter
- 4-6 ea. Sage leaves
- ¼ C. Crushed hazelnuts
- Juice of 1/2 lemon
1) Make pasta dough. Allow to rest for at least an hour and up to overnight.
2) Roll pasta to thinnest setting on pasta roller.
3) Whisk egg with a little water to make a light wash.
4) Lay a sheet of pasta dough across ravioli molds. Place approximately 1 oz. filling in each spot.
5) Brush lightly with egg wash. Place second sheet across.
6) Seal and cut with rolling pin. Dust sheet pan with cornmeal. Place raviolis on a tray sprinkled with cornmeal.
7) Repeat a lot.
8) Bring a pot of salted water to a boil.
9) When boiling, ad 4 ravioli and cook until they float.
10) Meanwhile, warm a large skillet. Add 2 Tbs. butter and allow to brown nicely.
11) Quickly add sage and hazelnuts. Toss quickly then add juice to stop browning.
12) Add cooked ravioli. Toss well. Adjust sauce with a little pasta water. Serve onto plates.
Fresh Pasta Dough
- 1 C. Semolina flour
- Pinch of salt
- 1 ea. Egg, whisked
- 1 Tbs. Extra Virgin Olive oil
1) Place flour and salt in bowl of mixer fitted with a paddle.
2) Start on slow. Add eggs. Work until it all comes together.
3) Turn out onto a floured board and knead for 5 to 10 minutes.
4) Wrap and place in refrigerator for at least an hour.
Note: For eggier pasta, replace 1 egg with 2 egg yolks.
Butternut Squash Filling
- 1 ea. butternut squash
- 2 ea. Egg yolks, whisked
- 1 # mascarpone
- ¼ #. grated parmesan cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
1) Split butternut squash lengthwise. Scoop out seeds.
2) Lightly oil cut faces, season with salt and pepper, and place face-down on a baking sheet.
3) Roast in a 350º oven until the thickest part of the squash is soft. Remove from oven and allow to cool enough to handle.
4) Scrape butternut meat into a bowl. Add egg, mascarpone, and Parmesan.
5) Mix well. Season with salt and pepper.
Note: Variations in size of the squash may necessitate adjusting the amounts of the cheeses.