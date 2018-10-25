Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

Chef Bill Fuller stopped by PTL to show off recipes for casbah beef short rib ravioli!

Casbah Beef Short Rib Ravioli

1 C. Oyster mushrooms, rough chopped

2 C. Swiss chard, cut into 1 in pieces

3 ea. Shallots, sliced

12 ea. Beef Short Rib Ravioli

1 C. Reserved braising liquid

2 oz Whole butter

1 Tbs. Olive oil

Kosher Salt and Pepper as needed

1 ea. Orange

1 ea. Lemon

1 ea. Large Clove of garlic

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

2. Heat a large skillet and add the oil. Add the mushrooms and allow to brown lightly.

3. Meanwhile drop the ravioli into the boiling water.

4. After the mushrooms have browned, add the shallots, and cook until aromatic, next add the Swiss chard and wilt lightly.

5. Reduce the heat, add the braising liquid and simmer.

6. Cook the ravioli for approximately 3 minutes drain and add to the vegetables.

7. Simmer for 1 minute then add the butter and stir in.

8. Divide evenly between four plates. Using a microplane grater, grate a little citrus zest and raw garlic over each plate of raviolis.

Braised Short Ribs

1 pc Beef Short ribs (approx. 4 # with bones)

2 C. Onion, large dice

1 C. Celery, large dice

1 C. Carrot, large dice

1 C. Syrah

½ C. Tomato paste

2 pt. Chicken stock

2 ea. Bay leaves

4 sprig Thyme

4 sprig Rosemary

2 head Garlic, split

Vegetable oil as needed

Kosher Salt and fresh ground black pepper

1. Pat the ribs dry with a paper towel and season liberally with salt and pepper.

2. In a large heavy bottom pot, heat enough oil to barely cover the bottom of the pot. Just before the oil starts smoking carefully add the short ribs and brown well on all sides. Remove from the pot and reserve.

3. Drain off excess fat from the pot. Add the onions, carrots, and celery, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are golden brown. Add the tomato paste and cook for an additional 3-4 minutes stirring often.

4. Add the wine to the pan and stir well, reduce by about half.

5. Return the ribs to the pan, along with any drippings, add the thyme, rosemary, garlic, bay leaves, and enough stock to cover by about half.

6. Bring to a boil, cover, and transfer to a 350º oven and braise for approximately 2 hours. The ribs should be very tender.

7. Remove the meat from the braising liquid and cool. Strain, and degrease the braising liquid, and reserve.

Ravioli Filling

½ C. Onion, fine dice

½ C. Carrot, fine dice

½ C. Celery, fine dice

2 Tbs. Sage, minced

1 Tbs. Rosemary, minced

4 Tbs. Parmesan, grated

2 Tbs. Olive Oil

Kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper

Reserved braising liquid

Short rib meat, bones and cartilage removed, shredded

1. Heat the olive oil in a sauce pot, add the vegetables and sweat lightly until aromatic.

2. Add the meat and enough of the liquid to come just short of covering. Reserve about 2 cups of the liquid for the finished dish.

3. Simmer for 20-30 minutes, stirring frequently.

4. Add the herbs, season to taste, and transfer to a pan to cool.

5. Once cool mix in the parmesan.

Pasta Dough

1 # A.P. Flour

4 ea. Eggs

1 Tbs. Water

1 Tbs. Olive Oil

Pinch salt

1. Combine the salt and flour in a large bowl or mixer, and make a well in the center. Separately combine the wet ingredients and add to dry ingredients.

2. Gradually incorporate the flour into the egg mixture until a dough forms.

3. Turn out of the bowl and knead by hand until the dough becomes smooth and elastic.

4. Let the dough rest for at least an hour.

Ravioli Assembly

1. Roll the dough in a pasta machine to the thinnest setting.

2. Place one sheet of dough over a ravioli press, or lay it on the table to cut by hand.

3. Spoon out the ravioli filling into 1 in. round balls and place in the ravioli press, if cutting by hand; lay out the balls on the pasta sheet leaving approximately1.5 in between.

4. Brush the sheet with egg wash and drape with a second piece of pasta. Cut out of the ravioli press using a rolling pin, or cut by hand with a round cutter, knife, or pasta knife.