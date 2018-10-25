Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The head coach of the Freedom Area Senior High School football team has been arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing child porn.

Officials served a search warrant at 59-year-old J. Russell Barley III’s Chippewa Township home Thursday. Barley was home at the time and agreed to speak with investigators.

According to a criminal complaint, Barley said he became curious about child pornography and downloaded videos using BitTorrent.

Barley said he did not share any videos or pictures, but investigators informed Barley that when using BitTorrent, users share downloaded files with other users.

Barley allegedly said he has since deleted many of the videos because he knew what he was doing was wrong.

Police say they found one video of a 14-year-old girl modeling nude on Barley’s computer.

Barley was arrested and is facing multiple charges.

