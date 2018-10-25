  • KDKA TVOn Air

Hit and Run, Ligonier Township

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A driver struck a high school student who was walking to school on Thursday morning, then drove off.

Ligonier Township Police say a 17-year-old boy was walking up Carey School Road to Ligonier Valley High School. Police say it’s a two-lane road with no sidewalks.

The student was struck from behind by a red Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

After striking the student, the driver continued along Carey School Road without stopping.

The victim was driven to a local hospital by a relative. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his head and leg.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (724) 238-5105.

Comments
  1. Sherrie Potham says:
    October 25, 2018 at 2:08 PM

    I hope they catch this idiot. But let this be a reminder/lesson to pedestrians. You should walk AGAINST the flow of traffic, not with it. For this reason. It gives you at least a chance to react if an idiot driver is about to hit you. Cycle with traffic (as you’re required to obey vehicle laws), but walk/run AGAINST traffic.

