Comments
LIGONIER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A driver struck a high school student who was walking to school on Thursday morning, then drove off.
Ligonier Township Police say a 17-year-old boy was walking up Carey School Road to Ligonier Valley High School. Police say it’s a two-lane road with no sidewalks.
The student was struck from behind by a red Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.
After striking the student, the driver continued along Carey School Road without stopping.
The victim was driven to a local hospital by a relative. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his head and leg.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (724) 238-5105.
