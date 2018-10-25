  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Mega Millions

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Millions of lottery tickets were purchased this week, but the public might never find out who won the second-biggest lottery in American history.

That’s because the winning ticket was purchased in South Carolina, one of a handful of states where Mega Millions winners can choose to be anonymous.

Showing a winner waving a big check at a news conference may draw interest to the games, but officials and lawmakers say anonymity can protect winners from being targeted by criminals and unscrupulous people coming out of the woodwork asking for money.

Proponents of publicizing the winners’ names generally say it maintains the integrity of the games and it’s a matter of government transparency.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s