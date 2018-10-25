Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Public School District is asking parents to take some extra time to check their children’s backpacks after a student was found with a knife on a school bus.

According to the principal at Colfax K-8 School, several classmates say they saw the student with a pocketknife on the bus.

The school is in the Squirrel Hill section of the city.

In a letter to parents, principal Dr. Tamara Sanders-Woods says the district police and child’s parent have been informed of the incident.

She says the incident is being handled “according to School District procedures.”

The letter reads in part: “At Pittsburgh Colfax, we take incidents like this very seriously and are committed to sharing these types of incidents with you as the safety of our students and staff is always a top priority. Occurrences such as this shed light on the critical importance of having an open dialogue with children regarding all weapons. Please take a moment to talk with your children about the need to inform an adult anytime they hear or witness a questionable situation, whether they are at home or in school. Please let them know that they play a vital role in keeping our school safe.”

Dr. Sanders-Woods also asks parents to be vigilant, talk to their kids and check their child’s backpack each day as a safety precaution.

Any parent with questions is urged to reach out to the principal.

“The guidance and direction you provide as a parent or guardian is absolutely critical as we work together to keep our school a safe and welcoming environment for all,” the letter continued.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.