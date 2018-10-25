Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There’s growing pressure on the organizers of next year’s Pittsburgh Kids Marathon to cut ties with the event’s title sponsor, Chick-fil-A.

The Pittsburgh Public School board approved a resolution Wednesday night that states its opposition to the sponsor.

As a result, the Pittsburgh Public Schools will not promote the race or take part in the “Kids Of Steel” program.

Mayor Bill Peduto and the Pittsburgh City Council have also called on the event’s organizers to cut ties with Chick-fil-A.

A letter signed by council members accused Chick-fil-A’s leadership of openly promoting hateful beliefs against the LGBTQ community.