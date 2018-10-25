Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Five Kohl’s locations in the Pittsburgh area will be hosting hiring events on Friday and Saturday.

Stores are looking to hire seasonal associates to work during the upcoming holiday season.

Hiring events will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the following stores:

Kohl’s South Hills , 4000 Oxford Drive, Bethel Park, Pa.

, 4000 Oxford Drive, Bethel Park, Pa. Kohl’s Robinson Township , 6571 Stubenville Pike, Pittsburgh, Pa.

, 6571 Stubenville Pike, Pittsburgh, Pa. Kohl’s Cranberry , 1717 Route 228, Cranberry Township, Pa.

, 1717 Route 228, Cranberry Township, Pa. Kohl’s Washington , 353 Washington Road Strabane Square, Washington, Pa.

, 353 Washington Road Strabane Square, Washington, Pa. Kohl’s Butler, 700 Butler Crossing, Butler, Pa.

Seasonal job positions include stockroom operations associates and sales associates on the sales floor, point of sale and customer service.

For more information, visit kohlscareers.com/hiring.