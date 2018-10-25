Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — No one won the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, but tickets worth $50,000 were sold in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.

The winning tickets were sold at the Crabtree Gas & Go in Crabtree, Westmoreland County, and Center Independent Oil on Painters Run Road in Pittsburgh.

The tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn and the red Powerball. The winning numbers were 03-21-45-53-56 with a Powerball number of 22.

Three winning tickets worth $50,000 were also sold in Bucks, Lehigh and York counties.

The Powerball jackpot has now rolled to an estimated $750 million.

Additionally, a Cash 5 ticket worth $300,000 was sold at the Conway Superette in Conway, Beaver County. Wednesday’s winning Cash 5 numbers were 14-16-21-28-32.

The Conway Superette will receive a $500 selling bonus.