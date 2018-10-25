  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    04:00 AMCBS Morning News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Ross Guidotti, Scottdale, Westmoreland County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SCOTTDALE (KDKA) — Jim Murphy is a long time resident of Leah’s Personal Care home, and say the owner of the Scottdale facility is a good person.

“She has compassion for people,” Murphy says. “Mrs. Leah will work with you. She’s not nasty with you, she just tells you like it is.”

But, now, the owner, Leah Illgenfritz is facing charges after Westmoreland County detectives say the 79-year-old woman kicked one of her residents, a veteran, out on the streets.

“She don’t evict anyone right away. She’ll put up with you, and warn you quite a few times,” said Murphy.

leahs personal care home scottdale Scottdale Care Home Owner Charged With Endangering Veteran, Residents Come To Her Defense

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Investigators say Gary Shoemaker, a Vietnam veteran, diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and diabetes was discovered wandering around New Stanton, talking to himself and was mentally confused. He was dirty, unkempt and hungry.

Murphy is friends with Shoemaker

“He was off his medication,” Murphy said.

Investigators say Illgenfritz evicted Shoemaker, dropped off his belongings, including his medication, at the Budget Inn hotel in New Stanton and paid his room for three days.

Illgenfritz told detectives before that she tried to get Shoemaker, who’s in his late 60s, into her car to drive him to the hotel, but he refused the offer and simply walked off the personal care home’s property.

KDKA’s Ross Guidotti reached out to the facility, and specifically, Illgenfritz. We are awaiting a reply in regards to the charges.

Court records say the Illgenfritz told investigators she “should have done more.”

But Murphy and several other residents say there’s much more to the story.

“He wouldn’t listen,” said Murphy. “She tried to help him many a times, ok, she’s not a bad person.”

Illgenfritz is scheduled to appear in court in December on endangerment charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s