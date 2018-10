Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man who was injured in a shooting in Wilkinsburg in September has died.

The Allegheny County medical examiner says 31-year-old Jerod Venson, of Wilkinsburg, died just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Venson was shot twice in the chest on Susquehanna Street in Wilkinsburg on Sept. 18.

No arrests were made.