PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Registration for the winter session of Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby’s Little Penguins “Learn to Play Hockey” program starts Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The program will accept up to 2,000 boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 9 from western Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.

The children will receive free CCM hockey equipment, including skates, a hockey helmet with a cage, shoulder pads, elbow pads, hockey gloves, hockey pants, shin guards, socks, a hockey stick, an equipment bag and a Little Penguins jersey.

There is a fee for ice time for 10 “Learn to Play Hockey” sessions.

Registration starts at 10 a.m. on Nov. 6.

You can find more information and registration details at learntoplay.nhl.com/penguins.

