PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s not usual for college kids to grumble about dining hall food, but news that a food service at the University of Pittsburgh failed to pass a second inspection isn’t sitting well with the students.

“I read the report, and there were a number of categories where it failed that were surprising, and I would have preferred that not happen,” said student Joe Landsittel.

The violations at the dining hall in the basement of Litchfield Towers decreased this time from 18 to 7.

Still, problems were cleaning and sanitation, insufficiently hot food holding temperatures and pest management. Inspectors noting of one large cockroach spotted in a food storage area.

In a statement, a university spokesperson expressed exasperation with the food service provider, Sodexo. The statement reads:

“This is unacceptable, and we are demanding Sodexo immediately resolve this situation. We will expand our independent oversight activities, and we are prepared to take all necessary corrective action if these violations are not quickly addressed.”

Pitt says it is process of securing experts charge with overseeing Sodexo to make sure that all food safety handling procedures are followed to reduce or eliminate any future violations.