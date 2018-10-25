Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Will Grier threw three touchdown passes and No. 13 West Virginia used a big second quarter to cruise to a 58-14 victory over Baylor on Thursday night.

The Mountaineers (6-1, 4-1 Big 12) bounced back from a blowout loss at Iowa State with arguably their best performances of the season on both sides of the ball.

During a 31-point second quarter, Grier had TD tosses of 25 and 65 yards to David Sills, and Grier ran for a 1-yard score for a 41-0 halftime lead. It marked the most points in a quarter for the Mountaineers since they scored 35 against Clemson in the Orange Bowl following the 2011 season.

West Virginia had 10 first-half drives, compiled 435 yards by the break and 568 overall.

Grier, who was limited to 100 passing yards in the 30-14 loss to the Cyclones two weeks ago, had 302 by halftime Thursday. He finished 17 of 27 for 353 yards and sat out the fourth quarter.

Baylor (4-4, 2-3) was limited to 287 total yards.

Charlie Brewer, who nearly brought Baylor back from a 38-13 fourth-quarter deficit against West Virginia as a freshman last year, threw three interceptions and was replaced by Jalan McClendon in the second quarter. Brewer went 1 of 8 for 22 yards.

Evan Staley kicked three field goals for West Virginia. His 44-yarder in the third quarter boosted the lead to 44-0.

THE TAKEAWAY

Baylor: The Bears lost their third straight road game to a ranked league opponent. They still have plenty of chances to get two more wins to become bowl eligible a year after going 1-11 in coach Matt Rhule’s first season. Baylor dropped to 0-4 against West Virginia in Morgantown.

West Virginia: The defense had 12 tackles for losses, including five sacks, and was noticeably better after what defensive coordinator Tony Gibson pointed out were 31 missed tackles in the team’s only loss.

UP NEXT

Baylor: Hosts Oklahoma State on Nov. 3.

West Virginia: Plays at No. 6 Texas on Nov. 3.

