Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A number of organizations and agencies in the Pittsburgh area will participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s 16th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Drop-off sites for the safe disposal of drugs will be set up at all six Pittsburgh Police Zones, Police Headquarters, and the Phillips Recreation Center on Saturday, October 27th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Headquarters – 1203 Western Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15233

Phillips Recreation Center – 201 Parkfield Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210. (Note: This Take Back site will operate from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

Zone 1 – 1501 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Zone 2 – 2000 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Zone 3 – 830 East Warrington Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15210

Zone 4 – 5858 Northumberland Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Zone 5 – 1401 Washington Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Zone 6 -312 S. Main Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15220

The Allegheny County Police Department will also participate in Drug Take Back Day on Saturday. Expired, unwanted, or unused medications will be collected at three separate locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

North Park Police Station – 700 West Ridge Drive, McCandless

South Park Police Station – 1801 Brownsville Road, South Park

Wilmerding Police Substation – 315 Station Street, Wilmerding

UPMC will have collection sites operating on Friday, October 26. For details on locations and agencies that are participating in Drug Take Back Day, click this link.