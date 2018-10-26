PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Looking to satisfy your appetite for contemporary American cuisine?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top New American restaurants around Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Butcher and the Rye

Topping the list is Butcher and the Rye, located in the Central Business District at 212 Sixth St. Named one of the top cocktail bars in the nation by Thrillist, the food, too, is worthy of attention.

On the menu, offerings include roasted chicken with creamed Brussels sprouts, duxelles and grapes; a burger topped with cheddar, radicchio, duck fat aioli and oxtail jam; and dry-aged beef tartare with Parmesan-crusted bread, black garlic aioli, truffle egg and capers. Pair your meal with a cocktail, wine or one of the many whiskeys on offer.

With 4.5 stars out of 798 reviews on Yelp, the downtown spot is the highest-rated place for New American fare in Pittsburgh.

2. Altius

Next, Altius is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it 4.5 stars out of 480 reviews. Located in the former Georgetowne Inn at 1230 Grandview Ave. on Mt. Washington, the fine dining establishment was recently named one of the nation’s most scenic restaurants and one of the best for wine lovers, reports Patch.com.

Take in views of the city between bites of upscale American cuisine. Seasonal main dishes include Spanish sea bass with roasted sugar pumpkin, Japanese scallop with an autumn vegetable mélange and a strip steak with sweet Gorgonzola. Close things out with a pumpkin mousse, or perhaps a dessert cocktail made from Hennessy, Drambuie, walnut liquor, milk and honey.

3. Eleven

High-end New American spot Eleven has received four stars out of 629 Yelp reviews. Located in a rehabilitated warehouse in the Strip District, it serves lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch.

Seafood plays a prominent role on the menu, from oysters and mussels to swordfish and salmon. Available only at the bar is a separate tavern menu, which has a burger served with black pepper bacon and choice of white cheddar, Point Reyes blue, goat or Emmenthaler Swiss cheese, and soft pretzels with Raclette cheese and smoked honey mustard. Head over to 1150 Smallman St. to try it for yourself.

4. The Commoner

Finally, in the Central Business District, check out The Commoner, which has earned four stars out of 535 reviews on Yelp. This gastropub serves local beer and craft spirits accompanied by a seasonal menu that adds a modern flair to comfortable classics.

Look for appetizers like sweet potato with caramelized onion and Gruyere foam, and main dishes like apple-brined chicken and a lamb burger with feta, tzatziki and basil hummus. There are 20 beers on tap, cocktails and more than two dozen wines by the glass. You can find it all at 458 Strawberry Way.